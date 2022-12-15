Lumberton High School students donate clothes, other items to kids in foster care

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Students at Lumberton High School stepped up in a big way for kids in foster care, by donating over 3,000 pieces of clothing and other items.

“I’ve been here 10 years now and every year we do a project where we have the whole school come together with one focus, helping the community,” said Adrian Hammonds, school counselor.

The project is called “LHS Cares for Foster Care” and this year the entire student body, along with faculty and staff donated 3,017 items to the Robeson County Department of Social Services and the foster care system. The items include hats, scarves, winter coats, gloves and socks.

Emerson Gist is a senior at Lumberton and says for her last year, she wanted to give as much as she could for the community.

“I donated three book bags, three blankets, three pairs of socks and three pairs of gloves,” she said.

In addition to being a high school senior, Cayden Hammonds also volunteers with the local fire department and said he has always wanted to give back to the place he calls home.

“I really like helping out my community because it gives me a sense of purpose,” said Hammonds.

Robeson County DSS said the need for items donated has increased even more in recent months. It’s one of the reasons Jasmine Corbie said she also helped out.

“I feel like it is really important for us students to give back to our community. It helps us realize how important it is to give half of your heart to another person,” said Corbie.

Estrellita Garcia is also a senior at LHS and said she wants to become a NICU nurse after high school. She knows the holiday season can be challenging for most families, and children in foster care.

“It’s the holiday season and it’s really cold. Some children don’t have anything to wear, especially in DSS. It’s really important for us to donate,” said Garcia.

The tradition of service to the community will continue through the students, faculty and staff at Lumberton high school.

There is always a need for items for children in the foster care system of Robeson County If you would like to help in any way, you can call 910-671-3500.

