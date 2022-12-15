Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It was unbelievable’: $5 lottery ticket wins $200K in Marion ahead of Christmas

(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A $5 lottery ticket turned into a big winner in the Pee Dee just in time for Christmas.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning $200,000 Holiday Jackpot ticket was bought by a man at the Quick Shop on West Liberty Street in Marion.

Officials said the man switched things up and scratched his ticket from the bottom to the top. Turns out, that was enough of a good luck charm.

“It was unbelievable,” he told the lottery in a press release.

The lottery also said a woman in Irmo also won a $200,000 prize. The announcement comes the same day a Myrtle Beach man was also revealed as the winner of $1 million in a different game.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Get to wrapping and make sure your holiday packages ship in time
Terry Cooper
Pee Dee Regional Center worker accused of hitting resident’s side, stomach several times
Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence apartment complex parking lot, police say
Sunny skies and cooler weather returns
FIRST ALERT: Rain exits, long stetch of chilly weather arrives