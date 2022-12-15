Submit a Tip
‘I’m going to invest in my business’: Myrtle Beach man wins $1M lotto on way to work

Lottery tickets
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is putting his luck to work after a recent stop at a convenience store.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I never thought I’d win $1 million.”

The new millionaire, who does not wish to be identified, says he regularly stops by the Murphy Express #8717 at 557 International Dr. before work. The other morning, he spent $10 on a lottery ticket.

“I told the clerk when I bought it that I never win,” he said.

But his luck changed when he scratched off the last $1 million top prize in THE MILLION game, an odds of 1 in 1,440,000.

He said he immediately called his wife, who thought he was lying when he said he won $1 million.

The Myrtle Beach man said he decided not to go to work, picked up his wife, and the couple drove straight to the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia to cash in the winning ticket.

“I’m going to invest in my business,” he told lottery officials.

The Murphy Express in Myrtle Beach received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

