Get to wrapping and make sure your holiday packages ship in time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The deadline for some delivery services is quickly approaching, so if you still have a few names to cross off your list, you’re running out of time to get those gifts shipped.

The regular shipping deadline for the U.S. Postal Service and UPS is Saturday, December 17.

This means you need to send your packages sooner rather than later if you want them to arrive before Christmas.

However, if you don’t mind spending extra cash, you can take advantage of express shipping options.

Frank Espinal, Ship on Site owner, said they are seeing 700-800 packages dropped off a day, and carriers are picking up packages three times a day rather than their typical two.

He said when dropping off a package, it’s best to come prepared.

“Have the exact address that you need and make sure all the information is correct. Have a phone number to the individual, that helps tremendously. So being prepared coming up front to the counter will help you get through that line a lot quicker,” said Espinal.

Espinal said Ship on Site has seen about a 19% increase in shipping volumes over last year.

Ship on Site’s holiday hours are seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

