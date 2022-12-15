Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get to wrapping and make sure your holiday packages ship in time

By Makayla Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The deadline for some delivery services is quickly approaching, so if you still have a few names to cross off your list, you’re running out of time to get those gifts shipped.

The regular shipping deadline for the U.S. Postal Service and UPS is Saturday, December 17.

This means you need to send your packages sooner rather than later if you want them to arrive before Christmas.

However, if you don’t mind spending extra cash, you can take advantage of express shipping options.

Frank Espinal, Ship on Site owner, said they are seeing 700-800 packages dropped off a day, and carriers are picking up packages three times a day rather than their typical two.

He said when dropping off a package, it’s best to come prepared.

“Have the exact address that you need and make sure all the information is correct. Have a phone number to the individual, that helps tremendously. So being prepared coming up front to the counter will help you get through that line a lot quicker,” said Espinal.

Espinal said Ship on Site has seen about a 19% increase in shipping volumes over last year.

Ship on Site’s holiday hours are seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Get to wrapping and make sure your holiday packages ship in time
Showers and warm today.
FIRST ALERT: Showers and warm today ahead of a chilly weekend
Lumberton High School Students donate clothes to foster care
Lumberton High School students donate clothes, other items to kids in foster care
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving pedestrian
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Conway area