Florence police searching for missing woman, 1-year-old child

Cherrion Monesha White
Cherrion Monesha White(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing woman and her one-year-old child.

The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Cherrion Monesha White and her child were last seen in the area of Palmetto Street near McQueen Street sometime in November. The two were reported missing by a family member.

White is described as being 5′7″ and around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

