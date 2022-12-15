Florence police searching for missing woman, 1-year-old child
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing woman and her one-year-old child.
The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Cherrion Monesha White and her child were last seen in the area of Palmetto Street near McQueen Street sometime in November. The two were reported missing by a family member.
White is described as being 5′7″ and around 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
