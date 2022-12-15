Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Man broke into home with gun, sexually assaulted victim

Santonio Stillman
Santonio Stillman(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is in custody after he’s accused of breaking into a home, beating and sexually assaulting the victim.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Santonio Bernard Stillman, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and battery, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Armed with a handgun, Stillman broke into a home on East Candy Lane on Dec. 4, and sexually assaulted the victim, the report states. He also allegedly threatened the victim and repeatedly punched them.

Stillman was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held without bond.

