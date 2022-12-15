Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Rain exits, long stetch of chilly weather arrives

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the rain exits Thursday, we move into a long stretch of unseasonably chilly temperatures.

FRIDAY

Sunny skies are back with us by Friday morning and continue throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to climb as afternoon highs top out around 58°.

THIS WEEKEND

A weak storm system develops to our south Saturday, helping to increase the cloud cover. Despite the clouds, we’ll remain dry through the weekend. Temperatures again climb to 58° Saturday afternoon.

The clouds are out of here for Sunday but temperatures will continue to drop. We’ll start the morning off in the 30s with patchy frost possible inland of the Waterway. Despite full sunshine, we’ll struggle to hit 50° Sunday afternoon!

NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue with the chilly weather next week with afternoons running nearly 10° below average each day. More frost threats are likely through mid-week.

