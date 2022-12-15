Submit a Tip
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving pedestrian; critical injuries reported

Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving pedestrian
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving pedestrian(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Wednesday night to a crash involving a pedestrian in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 701 and Hair Nook Road at 7:20 p.m.

HCFR added that critical injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, with traffic closed “for an extended period of time.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

