Coroner: Missing 66-year-old man found in water-filled ditch in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing man in Florence County ended in tragedy.

Bansibhai Patel, 66, was reported missing Wednesday by his family members when he went for a walk on Wednesday morning but didn’t return home.

His family told deputies he possibly suffered from dementia.

Then just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, a man’s body was found by a golf custodian in a water filled ditch at Traces Golf Club on Southborough Road.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the body as Patel’s.

He said the cause of death is asphyxiation due to drowning.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.