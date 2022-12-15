3 hurt after multi-car crash in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a four-vehicle wreck in the area of River Oaks Drive and World Tour Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

The three people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

At least one person had to be extracted, according to officials.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.