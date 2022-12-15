Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 hurt after multi-car crash in Carolina Forest area

3 hurt in Carolina Forest-area crash
3 hurt in Carolina Forest-area crash(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a four-vehicle wreck in the area of River Oaks Drive and World Tour Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

The three people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

At least one person had to be extracted, according to officials.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

VIDEO: Missing Florence County man found dead, coroner says
VIDEO: Missing Florence County man found dead, coroner says
.
VIDEO: Get to wrapping and make sure your holiday packages ship in time
Kayla Tencza turned her passion for baking into a business, focusing on elaborate cake...
This Is Carolina: Self taught cake artist whips up successful business
VIDEO: New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
VIDEO: New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
Police: 1 hurt in crash, section of Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach closed