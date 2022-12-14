Warrants: Two people inside home during deadly Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants show there were multiple people inside a home during a deadly shooting in Conway.

Joe Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home

Arrest warrants state that he shot into a home on Sunday night along Forest Loop Road while two people were inside.

Brandon Robinson, 42, died at the scene.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Gause is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.