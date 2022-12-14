Turn up the tunes this holiday season with Gail Bliss’ new Christmas CD
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gail’s debut Christmas album Twinkle Twinkle Christmas Star is out now!
It was recorded in Memphis and Nashville, TN and features 14 songs that showcase the styles that Gail loves most: western swing, Christmas standards and spirituals, country, soul and the blues.
This project was produced by Gail Bliss and featuring 4 NEW original Christmas songs written by her.
This will for sure to get you in the holiday spirit and each song holds a little surprise within its production.
You can order your copy here!
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.