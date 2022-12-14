Submit a Tip
‘This will scar me forever’: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances

Michael Ben Mendoza was shot and killed after a gun was left out.
Three people have been charged after a 4-year-old died in a shooting.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Ben Mendoza was just four years old when he died Tuesday in his Gaston County home after a loaded gun was left out.

Now, his family is mourning his loss and is awaiting potential legal repercussions his parents could face.

His mother, 22-year-old Savannah Brehm, father, 22-year-old Hector Mendoza, and a family friend, 21-year-old Keith Strughill are all charged with involuntary manslaughter, negligent child abuse, and serious bodily injury.

In court Wednesday, Brehm was given a $250,000 bond.

Firearm experts are urging gun owners to safely store their weapons after a 4-year-old was killed in Gaston County this week.

“Sir, I have no money, I’ve never been in trouble before,” she told a judge. “This was an accident; I didn’t even know.”

According to prosecutors, the gun involved in the incident belongs to Strughill. The gun was left with a bullet in the chamber and on a living room table. Prosecutors said the men left for work knowing the gun was out.

Brehm claimed she was told the gun would be put away before they left and she went back to her bedroom.

“I was taking care of my other kid at the time and I was in my room and I heard it, I thought he put it up,” Brehm said.

Mendoza was given a $250,000 bond, as opposed to the $500,000 the state asked for.

“I want to give my son a funeral, but I have no money if I have to pay the bond, and I thought he put it up, so I went back to my room to finish packing,” Brehm said.

Strughill, the gun’s owner, was given a $400,000 bond. All three will reappear before a judge on Jan. 5 for probable-cause hearings.

WBTV did visit the neighborhood where the three adults and the two children lived but no one was answering doors. WBTV did speak to a contractor remodeling one of the homes. He said he never saw anything out of place or wrong happening at the home.

Prosecutors also said no one involved has a serious or extensive criminal history.

