Southwest Airlines Helps Return Stuffed Animal to Young Passenger
By NBC
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(NBC) - A Southwest Airlines agent helped a young girl reunite with her beloved stuffed animal after the furry friend was left behind in a rental car, the company announced in a Facebook post.

Jessica, a Southwest Airlines employee, and her daughter, Luna, were visiting Dallas to celebrate Jessica’s 10th anniversary with the company. As they returned home, Luna realized she left behind her stuffed animal, Dog Dog, in the rental car.

Jessica reached out to a Southwest Airlines Agent in Dallas and explained the situation. From there, Christina, an agent with Southwest, drove to the rental company and retrieved little Dog Dog.

Though the furry friend was in safe hands, Dog Dog was still far from home. As Dog Dog waited for Luna’s return to Dallas, Christina held onto the doll and even traveled with her temporary companion, taking photos of their adventures along the way.

Finally, a month later, Luna returned to Dallas and was reunited with Dog Dog! Christina also gifted Luna a photo album chronicling Dog Dog’s adventures at Southwest Airlines.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

