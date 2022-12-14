Submit a Tip
S.C. man stops at store after seeing dad’s car, ends up winning $200,000

South Carolina lottery
South Carolina lottery(Gray)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Dec. 14, 2022
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man won big after he stopped by a convenience store to say hello to his father.

After seeing his father’s car at the MD Food Mart on Concord Road, the man decided to stop by and ended up buying a winning lottery ticket.

The man was excited when he won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off.

“I was speechless,” the son said in a release. “I got my dad’s attention to come and see.”

According to the son, his father’s eyes got wide and his jaw dropped when he saw his son’s winning ticket.

The man ended up buying a new car with his winnings.

