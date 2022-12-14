Myrtle Beach City Council looking ahead to 2023; Economic development a top priority

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council is aligning its plans for the new 2023 year.

At a Tuesday meeting, the city council discussed their legislative plans for the next year and decided what will be the top priorities.

According to the City Council agenda, their top priorities are economic development, including the revitalization of Downtown Myrtle Beach and the Convention Center.

But, Councilman John Krajc expressed during the meeting that he has concerns when it comes to future possibilities with the convention center.

“I feel that the state government should not be funding things such as convention center revitalization,” said Councilman Krajc. “Furthermore, if there’s any future interest in council selling the convention center, I think it should be up to council to potentially sell to a private entity.”

South Carolina House of Representative Case Brittain works with the city council and assists them with recommendations.

He said the Myrtle Beach Convention Center does bring a large economic impact to the city.

Councilman Mike Chestnut also agreed that the convention center is an important driver for the city.

No timelines or final plans are confirmed. The City council merely discussed possibilities for the future of the city of Myrtle Beach.

In addition to revitalization efforts, the city council is looking to continue expanding tourism revenues and mental health resources.

They said they’re looking forward to a new year full of growth and opportunity.

