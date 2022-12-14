Submit a Tip
Man accused of stabbing mother, sister, neighbor while out on a walk

A 22-year-old is accused of stabbing his mother, sister, and neighbor while out for a walk. (WBZ, ALFREDO VILAR, CNN)
By Paul Burton
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts man is accused of stabbing three women, including his mother and sister.

Police said all three victims are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s family said he just snapped while out for his nightly walk.

“Mom was stabbed three times that day. The sister stabbed twice in the head and the neighbor was stabbed three times,” the suspect’s uncle, Alfredo Vilar, said.

Vilar said he can’t figure out what caused his nephew, 22-year-old Jace Cherchi, to snap.

He said on Monday night, Cherchi went out for his daily walk with his mother and then out of nowhere visciously attacked her, stabbing her multiple times.

Police said when Cherchi’s sister tried to step in to help he stabbed her too, as well as a neighbor who jumped to stop him.

“I don’t know if it’s mental. I don’t if he took some drug. I don’t know,” Vilar said. “I never in a million years would’ve thought that would’ve happened.”

Vilar said the attacks happened right outside his home.

His Ring camera captures part of the incident. The video shows Cherchi approaching his house after the attacks and trying to get back inside.

“He mouthed to my son, ‘I am going to kill all of you,’” Vilar said.

Moments later police arrived and searched the area but couldn’t find him. He was found and arrested a few hours later.

Cherchi now faces multiple charges.

He was rolled into court Tuesday in a wheelchair to be arraigned, but it had to be rescheduled because of his mental state, which the family said they didn’t buy.

“I believe it’s an act. I don’t believe he’s in that state after 12 hours. He snapped yesterday, but he walked to my window pretty good and threatened my whole family,” Vilar said.

Vilar said he is glad that the victims are expected to survive.

“I am extremely ecstatic they are going to be fine,” Vilar said.

Vilar said his nephew has lived with him for 15 years and never showed any signs of violence.

Now he fears for his family’s safety.

“They are going to be traumatized for the rest of their lives, obviously. But hopefully, they will be all right, and my nephew will get what he deserves. But this is, I believe, an act,” Vilar said.

Cherchi was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

His new arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

