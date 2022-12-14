Little River thrift shop helps put roofs over homeless vet’s heads

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - You can help struggling veterans by donating clothes and other items you no longer need to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center Thrift Shop.

The thrift shop has earned around $100,000 since opening a year ago, and the best part is every cent goes toward building tiny homes for homeless veterans.

Everything inside the store is donated, and the VWHRC offers vouchers to veterans so they can buy things they need like clothes, furniture, or appliances.

Scott Dulebohn, VWHRC’s Executive Director, said your donations to the thrift shop make all the difference.

“They come in beaten and they don’t know where they’re gonna get a new fridge or microwave or some clothes for their kids. We tell them they can pretty much shop around and get everything they need. The community is doing this, so we’re very thankful for everyone,” said Dulebohn.

The things you donate to the store and money from every neat item you buy all go towards the VWHRC’s tiny house project.

The project aims to make sure every homeless veteran has a place to call home.

The plot of land along Third Avenue N. in Myrtle Beach now has 40 tiny homes ready for plumbing, electricity and siding.

The VWHRC has already selected 11 veterans to move in, and Dulebohn said he can’t wait to hand over the keys.

“It’s exciting. They’re excited, and we’re really just excited to help out the community and get these folks off the streets and into their own bed every night,” said Dulebohn.

While the VWHRC was hoping to have the tiny homes completed by Christmas, they are now shooting to get the project finished by the end of January.

If you’re interested in donating items or shopping around at the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center’s Thrift Shop, it’s open from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Make sure to give the VWHRC a call first if you plan on donating items.

You can find the thrift shop at 376 Strand Industrial Ave. Little River, SC 29566

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.