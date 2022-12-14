Hartsville Police officers mourn loss of retired K9

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Hartsville Police Department officers are mourning the loss of one of their retired K9s.

Retired K9 Edar passed away Tuesday, the department announced.

K9 Edar retired several years ago, according to HPD, and spent his retirement living “a life of luxury and relaxation with his handler,” including Edar was still very much a part of the HPD family.

During his career, K9 Edar tracked and caught criminals and sniffed out narcotics, all in the name of keeping the community safe.

