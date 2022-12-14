Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hartsville Police officers mourn loss of retired K9

Hartsville Police Department K9 Edar passed away Tuesday
Hartsville Police Department K9 Edar passed away Tuesday(Hartsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Hartsville Police Department officers are mourning the loss of one of their retired K9s.

Retired K9 Edar passed away Tuesday, the department announced.

K9 Edar retired several years ago, according to HPD, and spent his retirement living “a life of luxury and relaxation with his handler,” including Edar was still very much a part of the HPD family.

During his career, K9 Edar tracked and caught criminals and sniffed out narcotics, all in the name of keeping the community safe.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Joe Gause
Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Updates on the CCU Practice Facility
.
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
.
VIDEO: Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach brain cancer patient lives firefighter dreams
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach City Council passes resolution rejecting antisemitism after flyers show up in neighborhoods