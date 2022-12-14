Grab your friends and family and join the Twinkling Two Miler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Inaugural Fun Run/Walk, The Twinkling Two Miler December 15th in Myrtle Beach at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach.

You are encouraged to run or walk along this 2-mile route beginning at Plyler Park featuring a spectacular lights display along the Boardwalk!

This is a perfect event for your family to begin a new tradition of enjoying the beauty of Myrtle Beach during the holidays and get active at the same time!

This is an untimed event and no awards will be presented.

All participants will be entered into a raffle prize drawing!

Register for the event here!

