FIRST ALERT: Round of heavy rain Thursday, chilly weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a quick round of rain, cooler weather will return ahead of the weekend.

THURSDAY RAIN

The clouds continue to increase with overcast skies Thursday morning. We’ll begin to see scattered showers develop by sunrise Thursday with more arriving late in the afternoon. Widespread, heavy rain is not expected, but scattered downpours will continue through sunset.

Temperatures turn much warmer Thursday as afternoon highs push up near 70°.

Most spots see less than .5" (WMBF)

COOLER WEEKEND

Rain chances exit late Thursday with sunny skies back with us for Friday. The warmth exits with temperatures falling into the upper 50s Friday afternoon.

While the weekend looks mainly sunny, temperatures will continue to trend cooler. Morning lows head for the 30s with frost likely Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb with most spots topping out in the lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Much cooler weekend ahead (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.