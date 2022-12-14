Deputies searching for missing Florence man with possible dementia

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies and investigators are searching for a missing man who possibly has dementia.

Authorities said 66-year-old Bansibhai Patel was seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home along Westbrook Drive.

Family members said Patel possibly suffers from dementia.

Patel is described as an Indian man, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants and flip flops.

The sheriff’s office said it is currently searching the Westbrook Road area for Patel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377.

