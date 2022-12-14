Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies searching for missing Florence man with possible dementia

Bansibhai Patel
Bansibhai Patel(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies and investigators are searching for a missing man who possibly has dementia.

Authorities said 66-year-old Bansibhai Patel was seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home along Westbrook Drive.

Family members said Patel possibly suffers from dementia.

Patel is described as an Indian man, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants and flip flops.

The sheriff’s office said it is currently searching the Westbrook Road area for Patel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Joe Gause
Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Horry County Fire Rescue
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Loris
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Little River thrift shop helps put roofs over a homeless vets heads
City of North Myrtle Beach
City of North Myrtle Beach aware of antisemitic flyers; condemns hatred in all forms
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
1 shot near 16th Ave. S and Ocean Blvd. motel, suspects fled on foot