Conway Police Department fully staffed for first time in 30 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time in three decades, the Conway Police Department is fully staffed with certified police officers.

“It’s just a testament to the place that we work,” said Conway Police Chief Dale Long.

Long has been with the department since 2010 serving as the chief of police since 2018.

He now oversees a full staff of 65 certified police officers which he said wouldn’t be possible without the support of the city of Conway approving the funding to bring on new officers to keep up with the growth in population.

“When you start to get more people into the department we end up with the ability to do better work,” said Long.

Certified police officers for the city of Conway can make anywhere between $37,000 to $56,000 as a starting salary.

Long said he knows other agencies can offer higher wages, however, the city does offer benefits he believes help recruit and retain officers.

“You can work for the city of Conway in any role and if you do for 25 years with the city of Conway you get your health insurance benefits paid for life,” said Long.

It takes nearly a year to get a newly certified officer fully trained before they can begin patrolling on their own, and having a full staff allows for more training and developing a more prepared and well-equipped officer ready to serve and protect.

“Having the ability to have all these shifts covered allows us to pull more officers in for more training which leads to better officers and results,” said Long.

Although the department is fully staffed, Long said they will never lower their standard when it comes to hiring the best officers and believes the Conway Police Department will be a 100-officer department by 2030.

