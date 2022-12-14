Coastal Carolina’s indoor practice facility receives budget updates ahead of construction

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Coastal Carolina looks towards future football seasons, a new indoor practice facility is something campus leaders said is a must-have.

“This is a facility that we see crucial to the physical plan of athletics and particularly the football program,” said Matt Hogue, Vice President of Coastal Carolina’s Intercollegiate Athletics.

Hogue shared how practices for the Teal Nation were perishable from the time allotted by the NCAA as well as weather conditions.

The idea of a new facility was approved in May 2021 by Coastal Carolina’s Board of Trustees.

During a meeting on Tuesday, along with the Athletics Committee, changes were discussed.

The board approved a five-million-dollar increase from the original budget estimate of $15 million, which will cover all raw materials and labor.

“We’re in the middle of what’s called the programming phase,” said Hogue. “Currently working with our architect and also with our recently hired contractor to really go through the detail and the depth of how this facility will be built, how we want it to look, how we want it to function. So we’re really kind of in you might say the first quarter or the first half of getting this facility ready to go.”

The architect of the project is Garvin Design and Contrast Construction was selected as the contractor.

The company previously worked on expansions of the west zone of Brooks Stadium.

In addition to physical expansions, other changes could include surveys for season ticket holders for feedback on potential new features such as scoreboard upgrades.

New features of the facility include a full field, the ability to record practices and office space.

It will be built on the corner of Highway 544 and across from Brooks Stadium and University Boulevard.

Hogue said the most important component is getting to practice no matter the weather.

“The biggest key though is being able to give us an opportunity to not have disruptions to our practice and continue to be prepared,” he said. “I think the other aspect that comes with this though is it provides another facility on campus where we can utilize it for other campus activities.”

Phase one of the design for the facility is expected to be complete throughout March 2023, meanwhile, Phase two approval process will begin in May.

