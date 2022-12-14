Submit a Tip
City of North Myrtle Beach aware of antisemitic flyers; condemns hatred in all forms

City of North Myrtle Beach
City of North Myrtle Beach(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is condemning hatred in all forms after antisemitic flyers have been found in the area.

The city said that police are aware of the anti-Jewish flyers that have been found on people’s properties. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating them.

The city said the flyers have not been threatening but they are a nuisance.

“If you find a flyer in your yard or on your property, throw it in the trash, where it belongs,” the city said in a statement.

The city of North Myrtle Beach said there is no place in the community for hatred and that leaders, along with police, are committed to keeping the city a safe place to live, work and visit.

This comes just one day after Myrtle Beach City Council passed a resolution rejecting antisemitism after flyers have shown up in the area.

There have also been flyers found in parts of Conway, Surfside Beach, and Georgetown County.

