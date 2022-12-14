Bellamy, Vaught, Worley say goodbye at last Horry County council meeting of the year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The last regular Horry County Council meeting held Tuesday evening started with a vote to approve the consent agenda, which included the first reading of an ordinance to increase the salaries of all twelve members of the council.

It was not a unanimous vote, with councilmen Hardee, Causey, Crawford, Servant, and DeSabato voting no. It still moves on to a second reading.

Council also approved authorizing county police and sheriffs to renegotiate the current contract with Axon, the maker of the body-worn cameras.

The second reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning maps for a 180 townhome project, also passed with councilman Loftus saying he has some suggestions before it heads to a third and final reading.

" We’ve got a lot of discussing and a lot of work to do between now and the third reading. I would hope they would be receptive to some of the suggestions that we have,” said Loftus.

Horry County resident Bob Ziegler expressed his concerns about the density of the project.

“We think that the density is too dense for the neighborhood, with that size of 180 townhomes,” said Ziegler.

This also marks the final meeting as councilmen for Johnny Vaught, Harold Worley, and Orton Bellamy. All there were given a moment to say goodbye.

“There’s never been a staff that I’ve worked with that has been better. All the way from the top down to the lowest person that works here,” said Vaught.

“I thank you guys, I’ve worked with you a long time, and some of the past council chairs. It’s been a pleasure,” said Worley.

“District 7, I thank you for your support. I thank Horry County and I am truly blessed by God to have served my country for 21 years,” said Bellamy.

After the meeting, Bellamy was asked if his exit means the end of his public service.

“Never say never, it’s really based on my health. I’m 66 years old so you never know,” he said.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Horry County Government Building at 2 p.m. for newly elected members Jenna Dukes, Tom Anderson and Mikey Masciarelli.

