Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old WV girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A child from Ona is missing after being abducted. That’s according to West Virginia State Police.

Authorities say 6-year-old Mila Carf was likely abducted by her mother, 37-year-old Shana Carf.

Officials say Shana and Mila may be traveling in a 2014 white, 4-door Toyota Corolla with West Virginia license plate number 33G 810.

