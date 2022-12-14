Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Joe Gause
Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say
Horry County Fire Rescue
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Loris
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Little River thrift shop helps put roofs over a homeless vets heads
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
LIVE: Biden remarks at US-Africa Business Forum
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say