1 shot near 16th Ave. S and Ocean Blvd. motel, suspects fled on foot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers are searching for the suspects after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Ocean Blvd.

Police said the shooting happened at 12:30 in the area of 16th S. and Ocean Blvd. The suspects fled on foot.

The victim is being taken to a hospital.

Our crew at the scene is seeing officers go in and out of a room at the Wave Rider motel.

MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel (WMBF)

Many people at this motel are long-term residents, according to one man who lives there and spoke to WMBF’s Corrine McGrath.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MBPD at 843-918-1382

No further information is currently available.

