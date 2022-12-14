1 shot near 16th Ave. S and Ocean Blvd. motel, suspects fled on foot
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers are searching for the suspects after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Ocean Blvd.
Police said the shooting happened at 12:30 in the area of 16th S. and Ocean Blvd. The suspects fled on foot.
The victim is being taken to a hospital.
Our crew at the scene is seeing officers go in and out of a room at the Wave Rider motel.
Many people at this motel are long-term residents, according to one man who lives there and spoke to WMBF’s Corrine McGrath.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call MBPD at 843-918-1382
No further information is currently available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.