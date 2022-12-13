Submit a Tip
Volunteer tutors needed for Georgetown student reading program

The Georgetown LEARNS program will tutor K - 5 students in reading.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friendship Place and Freedom Readers both have a mission to address unmet literacy needs in the Georgetown community.

They’ve recently partnered to launch the “Georgetown Learns” program to further their mission through one-on-one literacy tutoring for K- 5 students.

Marie Livingston, associate director with Friendship Place says it’s more than just a one-on-one tutoring program. They’ll offer free books for students to grow their home libraries and an inspiring learning environment.

Tutoring sessions will be available from January to April for kindergarten students through the 5th grade. During these sessions, tutors and students will read to each other and then present what they’ve learned.

The program focuses on literacy and Livingston says it takes a community to help improve kids’ reading levels in hopes they’ll have higher chances of achieving their life goals.

“We have found that there are several students close to home that are graduating from high school that aren’t on the appropriate reading level. It’s scary to us and it’s something that we want to be able to turn around, move the needle on, and it starts with working with the younger generation,” Livingston says.

Friendship Place is searching for volunteers to tutor their scholars for two hours every Thursday afternoon starting in January.

To qualify, you need to have a passion for reading, pass a background check and complete training provided by the organizations.

Livingston says they have a goal to get 12 students and tutors enrolled in this program, but they are hoping to get more of the community involved.

If you’re interested in signing up as a volunteer or student, click here.

