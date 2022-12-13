Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say

FILE - The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday,...
FILE - The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami.(Marta Lavandier | AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday.

Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Former FTX CEO says he has $100,000 left in the bank. Months ago, he was reportedly worth $26 billion. (Credit: CNN, FTX, New York Times, Getty Images)

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
.
VIDEO: Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays
.
VIDEO: Applications for FEMA’s hurricane disaster assistance fund are open