TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers will need to prepare for some traffic back-ups for an unusual reason.

Crews will be moving a house from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South to a location along Highway 90 in Horry County.

The move is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and there could be some potential delays.

Here is the route that crews will take:

Start on 9th Avenue South

Continue on South Ocean Boulevard

Turn left onto 2nd Avenue North

Continue onto U.S. 17

Take ramp to SC-9 (Sea Mountain Highway)

Turn left onto SC-9 (Sea Mountain Highway)

Continue to destination on SC-90

