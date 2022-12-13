Submit a Tip
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers will need to prepare for some traffic back-ups for an unusual reason.

Crews will be moving a house from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South to a location along Highway 90 in Horry County.

The move is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and there could be some potential delays.

Here is the route that crews will take:

  • Start on 9th Avenue South
  • Continue on South Ocean Boulevard
  • Turn left onto 2nd Avenue North
  • Continue onto U.S. 17
  • Take ramp to SC-9 (Sea Mountain Highway)
  • Turn left onto SC-9 (Sea Mountain Highway)
  • Continue to destination on SC-90

