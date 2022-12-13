TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers will need to prepare for some traffic back-ups for an unusual reason.
Crews will be moving a house from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South to a location along Highway 90 in Horry County.
The move is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and there could be some potential delays.
Here is the route that crews will take:
- Start on 9th Avenue South
- Continue on South Ocean Boulevard
- Turn left onto 2nd Avenue North
- Continue onto U.S. 17
- Take ramp to SC-9 (Sea Mountain Highway)
- Turn left onto SC-9 (Sea Mountain Highway)
- Continue to destination on SC-90
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.