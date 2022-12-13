Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard

A woman found a bear den in her backyard in Asheville, NC
A woman found a bear den in her backyard in Asheville, NC(Help Asheville Bears)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor.

Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.

Williams said he uncovered a rare bear den in the brush behind Vandergrift’s house. He commended her for being willing to peacefully share her space with the bear - allowing the animal to keep its home for the winter.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said homeowners can safely coexist with bears that build dens on their property until the spring.

Williams said the group will continue to monitor the den and hope to see baby cubs soon.

HAB is a nonprofit that seeks to educate the community about bears and stop illegal bear trapping.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Joe Gause
Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach brain cancer patient lives firefighter dreams
Darlington County School Board votes to consolidate schools, build new elementary school
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90