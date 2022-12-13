Sock company to invest $2.6 million in Loris, create 75 jobs over five years

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A distribution company will invest millions in Horry County to expand its operations and create more jobs over the next five years.

Moose Logistics & Distribution, a custom athletic sock distributor, announced plans to establish operations in Horry County with an investment of $2.6 million which will create 75 new jobs over a 5-year time frame.

The company currently supplies licensed socks for the NFL, NCAA teams, Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Strideline brand products and other major retailers.

The new facility will be located at 3537 Franklin St. in Loris, S.C. Establishing its new facility in Loris will mark the company’s first operation in South Carolina.

“We are truly blessed to have Moose Logistics and Distribution opening in the Loris Commerce Center! It’s exciting to have an operation bringing 75 new jobs to our city,” said City of Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson. “These company jobs will assist Loris citizens and many families from the surrounding communities. A $2.6 million investment in Loris definitely shows that the company is here for the long term and that we can count on them. I am so thankful for their decision to locate in the City of Loris! I look forward to their arrival and pray for continued success. God bless them in this endeavor.”

The facility is expected to open in March 2023 and begin with the production of sock sublimation and “pick and ship” for customers.

“As owner of UET International, I am very pleased with the choice to open the logistics and operations services in Loris, S.C. I intend to hire directly from the local community and technical colleges and create good-paying, long-term employment,” said Moose Logistics & Distribution Founder Thomas Moose Jr. “UET International recently merged with the fastest growing sock brand in the USA called Strideline, ‘The Most Comfortable Sock on Earth’. We are currently growing with Costco, Sam’s Club and Target, so there is no limit to our potential for upwards growth. So far, the local establishments in Loris could not have been more supportive.”

Horry County was awarded a $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) from the SC Coordinating Council for Economic Development to assist with building improvements.

“Our state has become a place where companies, both new and old, want to do business,” said Gov. Henry McMaster “The logistics and distribution sector booms because of the infrastructure network in place to make business happen. We welcome Moose Logistics & Distribution to Horry County and look forward to seeing what plans they have for the future.”

Anyone interested in potential job opportunities with the Moose Logistics & Distribution team should visit SC Works.

