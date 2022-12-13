Sheriff’s office: Fairmont man arrested, facing charges of first-degree statutory rape, kidnapping
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson county deputies arrested a Fairmont man Monday in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Jose Ramon Urrutia Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense, crimes against nature, first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.
Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Urrutia Jr. is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140.
