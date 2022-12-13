Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s office: Fairmont man arrested, facing charges of first-degree statutory rape, kidnapping

Jose Urrutia
Jose Urrutia(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson county deputies arrested a Fairmont man Monday in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Jose Ramon Urrutia Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense, crimes against nature, first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Urrutia Jr. is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
.
VIDEO: Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays
.
VIDEO: Applications for FEMA’s hurricane disaster assistance fund are open