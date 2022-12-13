Retired law enforcement officers work to crack Myrtle Beach cold cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department’s cold cases are heating up thanks to its new Cold Case Review Team.

A group of 20 retired law enforcement officers joined forces to help the Myrtle Beach Police Department track down new leads in cold cases.

James O’Brian is a volunteer and brings more than 30 years of experience to the table. He said the team is here to help lighten the heavy workload on detectives.

“Sometimes these guys down here get overwhelmed with cases, and they put them aside for the next one and that’s how they get cold. We just look through it and see if we can find something,” said O’Brian.

The volunteer group is currently working on one cold case and has spent most of its time visiting the crime scene and finding leads.

Once they have a lead, they pass it off to detectives to track down.

James Normile is another volunteer who said the group of 20 brings different skills to the table which will help them hopefully close the case for good.

“We all come from different sides, departments, different agencies, different types of investigators, so bringing that pool of people together you have a good group of solid investigators that can always add something. So, all of us coming together gives a couple of different views on how to look at an investigation,” said Normile.

Before Normile retired, he said he spent 10 years working a murder investigation that went cold, so he knows how important it is to find answers for families.

“You hate to see any case stay open. The families deserve closure, and if us sitting here looking over something that might’ve been missed or just a different perspective on looking at something to help the detectives close the case, that’s what you want to see happen,” said Normile.

To be considered for the Cold Case Review Team, you have to be a retired law enforcement officer with at least three years of investigative experience preferably in violent crime investigations.

You also must be willing to volunteer your time to meet at least once a month with the team.

Normile said there is always information out there and anyone can help close a cold case.

“You hope when people have information, they don’t discount it. They’re better off calling in and speaking to a detective or let the detective make a determination if that information is viable or not, but you don’t want people to feel like they don’t want to call in and give information,” said Normile.

The Myrtle Beach Police department started the Cold Case Review Team in 2013, but COVID-19 put a stop to it in 2020.

The new group came in a few months ago and meets once a month at the Myrtle Beach Police Department Annex.

