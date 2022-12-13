Submit a Tip
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Loris area after a lance corporal with the Horry County Police Department heard dozens of gunshots.

A person called 911 just before 6 p.m. Monday after hearing shots fired at her house in the 200 block of Highway 746, which is near the Carolina border.

The report states that LCpl. Kelliher was near the area and heard about 100 shots being fired.

Another officer responded to the area and found several shell casings in the street.

The report shows that several vehicles and a home were damaged by the gunshots.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

At this point, it’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

