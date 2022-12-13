Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of children will wake up to Christmas gifts under the tree thanks to an annual event held in Murrells Inlet.

The 16th Annual “I Believe” Children’s Holiday Fundraiser took place last week at the Hot Fish Club restaurant.

The event raised over $191,000, which is the largest amount raised to date.

On Monday, event organizers Will Stallings and Ashleigh Justice took most of that money to Walmart and bought gifts for 5,000 children in need.

“The need has grown from 300 kids to 5,000. Tonight, we’re spending $100,000 at Walmart so 5,000 children will wake up Christmas morning and have gifts,” Stallings said.

Over the past 16 years, the event has raised over $1 million to help those who are less fortunate.

