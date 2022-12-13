Marion man sentenced to 12 years for deadly Socastee Thanksgiving shooting

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A second man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly shooting in the Socastee community over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

Ernest Howard, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced by The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson to 12 years in prison.

Howard’s charges stem from the deadly shooting where the victim, Jeffrey Monnett, was killed in Socastee in November 2020.

Diamantae Currie, 22, also from Marion pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 years for voluntary manslaughter in November of this year, also in connection to Monnett’s death.

“We are thankful that the victim’s family has seen firm justice served on both defendants who were involved in the death of their loved one,” said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor.

