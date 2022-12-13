Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion man sentenced to 12 years for deadly Socastee Thanksgiving shooting

Ernest Howard sentenced to 12 years for accessory after the fact to murder
Ernest Howard sentenced to 12 years for accessory after the fact to murder(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A second man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly shooting in the Socastee community over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

Ernest Howard, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced by The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson to 12 years in prison.

Howard’s charges stem from the deadly shooting where the victim, Jeffrey Monnett, was killed in Socastee in November 2020.

Diamantae Currie, 22, also from Marion pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 years for voluntary manslaughter in November of this year, also in connection to Monnett’s death.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Victim in Socastee-area shooting dies, coroner’s office says

Man charged with attempted murder in Conway area shooting

Two facing murder, attempted murder charges following two Thanksgiving holiday shootings in Horry County

Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in deadly 2020 Socastee shooting

“We are thankful that the victim’s family has seen firm justice served on both defendants who were involved in the death of their loved one,” said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Coroner’s office identifies 42-year-old man shot, killed in Conway
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach brain cancer patient lives firefighter dreams
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
The Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to rename the Academic Office and Classroom Building II...
CCU Board of Trustees approves new building name, three new degree programs