Man who allegedly killed ex-roommate over console faces trial

A Florida man is accused of killing his ex-roommate over a video game console. (Source: WESH/FAMILY PHOTOS/MUGSHOTS/INVESTIGATOR PHOTOS (SHOWN IN COURT)/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - The trial of a man accused of killing his former roommate over a video game console is underway in Florida.

The evidence is finally being shown to the trial’s jury four years after the killing.

Just over four years after the death of then-24-year-old Joshua Brown, his family filled a courtroom.

On Monday, investigators took the stand in the first-degree murder trial for one of Brown’s former roommates, Jake Bilotta, who was 22 years old when the incident took place.

Prosecutors said Bilotta, along with another roommate, Ian McClurg, lured Brown to their house in Maitland.

Joshua Brown was allegedly killed by his roommates four years ago.
Joshua Brown was allegedly killed by his roommates four years ago.(Source: FAMILY PHOTOS/WESH/CNN)

The state said Bilotta and McClurg stabbed and killed Brown, all over a PlayStation, one they believed their former roommate took from them.

Law enforcement said a friend walked in on the horrifying situation, and Bilotta took off.

“My roommates, I don’t what this -- there was a problem with the kid that’s dead in the house right now. But I don’t know exactly what just happened. I just walked in the house and they killed him,” the 911 caller was heard saying.

On Monday a police officer said he caught up with Bilotta running across U.S. Highway 17-92 a little after midnight.

“At that point I removed my duty weapon, gave commands to show me his hands and get on the ground,” said Carlos Rivera, Altamonte Springs Police.

Investigators then showed the jury photos they took of Bilotta immediately after he was arrested.

They said he was soaked.

Crime scene investigators said Bilotta’s hands and a foot were cut, and they tested Bilotta’s clothes, which they said were covered with blood.

The jury is slated to hear from the other roommate accused in the killing.

Ian McClurg took a plea deal in 2020, which requires him to testify against Bilotta.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

