Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC

Moddie McZeke Jr., 80, was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen traveling toward Tabor...
Moddie McZeke Jr., 80, was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen traveling toward Tabor City in his truck (pictured above).(Source: Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man.

Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday.

He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented.

McZeke was last seen traveling toward Tabor City, N.C. on Highway 701. He is known to drive a bronze 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with South Carolina license plate number BZR111.

He was last seen wearing a beige hat, a red, white and navy plaid button-down shirt, blue jeans and a tan jacket.

If you see him you’re asked to call 843-248-1520 or your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach brain cancer patient lives firefighter dreams
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Deputies detain student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Georgetown County middle school