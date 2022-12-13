Submit a Tip
Deputies detain student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Georgetown County middle school

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies detained a middle school student who is accused of making a threat against the school.

Authorities said students and a teacher heard the 8th grade student say on Tuesday morning that they were going to “shoot up” Rosemary Middle School.

A school resource officer was then alerted about the threat.

No weapons were found.

The student’s parent was notified about the suspected threat.

The incident is under investigation.

Rosemary Middle School is operating under normal conditions.

