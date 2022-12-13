Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say

FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn.(Famartin / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A customer shot an employee at a KFC in St. Louis after being told the restaurant was out of corn, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police said the customer started making threats through the speaker box then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.

Police said an employee came outside to speak to the customer, who then shot the employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect drove away. No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Coroner’s office identifies 42-year-old man shot, killed in Conway
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach brain cancer patient lives firefighter dreams
Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine