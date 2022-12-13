Critical injuries reported after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Loris; Lanes blocked

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash in Loris on W. Highway 9.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening where three vehicles are involved.

HCFR has reported critical injuries.

It is unclear at this time how many people are injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

For the safety of crews on scene and to prevent delays, avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.