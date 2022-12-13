Coroner’s office identifies 42-year-old man shot, killed in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after he was shot in Conway on Sunday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Conway Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Forest Loop Road.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 42-year-old Brandon Robinson died at the scene.

Responding officers secured the scene; however, the gunman was not at that location, according to the report.

WMBF News spoke with neighbors who said it’s usually a quiet community. They said they heard about five gunshots.

Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch said despite Sunday night’s shooting, the city of Conway is a safe place to live.

“What happened last night was tragic. I don’t think that particular incident is reflective of what goes on day in and day out of Conway. I think it was an isolated event,” Goldfinch said.

WMBF News asked the Conway Police Department for more information on the investigation, but the department wouldn’t provide a comment.

