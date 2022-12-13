Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner’s office identifies 42-year-old man shot, killed in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after he was shot in Conway on Sunday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Conway Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Forest Loop Road.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 42-year-old Brandon Robinson died at the scene.

Responding officers secured the scene; however, the gunman was not at that location, according to the report.

WMBF News spoke with neighbors who said it’s usually a quiet community. They said they heard about five gunshots.

Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch said despite Sunday night’s shooting, the city of Conway is a safe place to live.

“What happened last night was tragic. I don’t think that particular incident is reflective of what goes on day in and day out of Conway. I think it was an isolated event,” Goldfinch said.

WMBF News asked the Conway Police Department for more information on the investigation, but the department wouldn’t provide a comment.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
.
VIDEO: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community, report states
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Deputies detain student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Georgetown County middle school