Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area.

Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion Jaheem Hough as the victim who was shot and killed.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division were also been called in to help with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone is in custody.

Information at this time is very limited.

