Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area.

Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion Jaheem Hough as the victim who was shot and killed.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division were also been called in to help with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone is in custody.

Information at this time is very limited.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Joe Gause
Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Conway home
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach brain cancer patient lives firefighter dreams
Darlington County School Board votes to consolidate schools, build new elementary school
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90