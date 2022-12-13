CCU Board of Trustees approves new building name, three new degree programs

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A major building on Coastal Carolina University’s new campus will bear a new name.

The Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to rename the Academic Office and Classroom Building II to Penny Hall.

It’s to show appreciation for the Horry County Penny Sales Tax that helps support local education.

“Coastal Carolina University is forever grateful for the residents of Horry County, who voted overwhelmingly for the Penny Sales Tax renewal,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson. “The continued impact the Penny Sales Tax will have on CCU, and the community as a whole is priceless.”

The Penny Sales Tax was first established in 2008 and renewed during the November 2022 elections. To date, CCU has received more than $133 million from the initial Penny Sales Tax measure.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Trustees approved three new four-year degree programs: a Bachelor of Science in health sciences, a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and sports broadcasting and a Bachelor of Professional Studies.

The Bachelor of Science in health sciences will be housed in the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance. The program is designed to accommodate students who are interested in health careers but may be undecided about their specializations.

The journalism and sports broadcasting major includes existing news and editorial journalism courses and new sports journalism focus, which will offer students more direct experiences with sports news coverage both inside and outside the classroom.

The Bachelor of Professional Studies will be an online program that’s designed for working adults who have previously earned college credits. The courses will focus on professional communication, professional ethics and a variety of leadership and management courses.

