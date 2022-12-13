Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’

Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’: Myrtle...
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’: Myrtle Beach Primary School, Tamisha Hines and Kim Thomas.(Bojangles)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach.

As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint.

Two of those educators teach at Myrtle Beach Primary School, Tamisha Hines and Kim Thomas.

”Economically, it’s been a rough year for everyone – and with the holidays just around the corner and inflation still running hot, a lot of people will find themselves stretching to make Christmas happen,” said Ken Reynolds, executive director of The Bojangles Foundation Fund. “These educators do so much for our children and our communities, and we want to help pay it forward whenever we can. The gift cards will allow them to put a Bo on their holiday plans and will certainly spread some holiday cheer to their classrooms!”

In addition to the Bo-nuses, each teacher’s school received donated books, plenty of chicken, biscuits and tea as part of the celebration.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Coroner’s office identifies 42-year-old man shot, killed in Conway
Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio...
Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach brain cancer patient lives firefighter dreams
Coroner’s office identifies 42-year-old man shot, killed in Conway
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community