Be A Character In Caleb Wygal’s Next Book

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have you ever wanted to be in a character in a book?

Here’s your chance, he’s partnering with the Horry County Literacy Council to raise money for them

All you have to do is make a donation of $10 or more by December 31st to be entered into a drawing to become a character in the next Myrtle Beach Mystery Series book.

The more you donate, the more chances you have of winning. For example, donate $50 and get five (5) entries.

Horry County Literacy Council is a non-profit that provides One-on-One Tutoring for learning to read.

Some services offered are basic literacy/life skills, ESL, GED Prep, learning difficulties like dyslexia, Read and Create.

There are three ways to enter: Donate through the Facebook Page, website, or mail a check.

When entering, write CALEB WYGAL into the Comments box or Memo line to be included!

Mail a Check To: 1012 16th Avenue NW, Suite 116Surfside Beach, SC 29575

