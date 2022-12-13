All aboard The Polar Bus Express with the Big Red Bus
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Big Red Bus is hosting the third annual “Polar Bus Express” for an unforgettable experience, unlike anything Myrtle Beach has ever offered.
Ride along this true double-decker bus set to the enchanting sounds of the motion picture soundtrack.
Passengers relive the magic as the “bus” whisks families away for a remarkable ride to the North Pole at The Market Common.
Ride down Ocean Blvd for a surprise appearance.
Passengers will receive their own souvenir golden ticket, a “BELIEVE” sleigh bell, water, a doughnut, and complimentary hot cocoa from The Sea Witch Cafe at the end of the destination. I
f you ring the bell and believe hard enough there will be a surprise visit from Jolly Saint Nicholas himself!
Don’t forget to dress in your favorite holiday outfit or pajamas!
