All aboard The Polar Bus Express with the Big Red Bus

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Big Red Bus is hosting the third annual “Polar Bus Express” for an unforgettable experience, unlike anything Myrtle Beach has ever offered.

Ride along this true double-decker bus set to the enchanting sounds of the motion picture soundtrack.

Passengers relive the magic as the “bus” whisks families away for a remarkable ride to the North Pole at The Market Common.

Ride down Ocean Blvd for a surprise appearance.

Passengers will receive their own souvenir golden ticket, a “BELIEVE” sleigh bell, water, a doughnut, and complimentary hot cocoa from The Sea Witch Cafe at the end of the destination. I

f you ring the bell and believe hard enough there will be a surprise visit from Jolly Saint Nicholas himself!

Don’t forget to dress in your favorite holiday outfit or pajamas!

